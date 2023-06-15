Maxeon, Samsung to integrate heat pumps with residential PV

Maxeon and Samsung have announced plans to integrate their respective smart home energy management solutions, in a move that underscores the rise of heat pump and residential PV integrations. Earlier this week, SMA made a similar announcement, while SolarEdge revealed plans to collaborate with Samsung and Vaillant, a German heat pump manufacturer. Singapore-based Maxeon will collaborate with Samsung to implement a cloud-to-cloud system. This system will transmit data from Maxeon's PV panels and batteries to Samsung's home platform, enabling the use of surplus PV energy to pre-heat rooms at specific times, among other applications.

“Data about electricity production and system status from relevant Maxeon products in the home… will be shared with [Samsung’s] SmartThings Energy dashboard, providing homeowners with further visualization and control options,” a Maxeon spokesperson told pv magazine. “For example, homeowners can utilize periods of excess solar production to trigger the SmartThings Energy dashboard, which will pre-heat specific rooms in the home through a Samsung heat pump, promoting self-consumption of renewable energy and electricity bill savings.”

The companies will also evaluate future integration opportunities related to electric vehicle chargers, virtual power plant programs, and cross-sales of products such as appliances, displays, and solar systems, said Maxeon.

“Consumers have seen their relationship with energy change rapidly over the past few years and now desire modern solutions that enable them to realize more value from their energy systems,” said Maxeon CEO Bill Mulligan. “The collaboration with Samsung is intended to do just that. It has never been more important for our end-customers to take a more active role in their domestic energy consumption, understand how much money they can save by switching to clean energy sources and how much carbon they can keep from entering the atmosphere.”