Vaisala launches automated weather station for utility-scale PV

Vaisala has introduced a new automated weather station aimed at maximizing the performance and operational efficiency of utility-scale PV plants. The company is showcasing the solution this week at Intersolar Europe in Munich, Germany.
The AWS810 Solar Edition PV-powered weather station measures various solar irradiation and weather parameters such as wind speed, wind direction, temperature, precipitation, humidity, and atmospheric pressure. It is compatible with standard irradiance sensors from different manufacturers.
“The 360-degree, always-on monitoring and analytic capabilities combined with the modular design delivers a robust and scalable performance that optimizes operations at any point in the solar power plant life cycle — from development, construction, and commissioning to operations and life cycle management,” said Davy Theophile, head of renewable energy at Vaisala.
The solution from complies with IEC 61724-1:2021, requiring minimal resources for setup, operation, and maintenance. It offers self-diagnostic features, sensor monitoring, and data connectivity with SCADA systems and asset management platforms.
