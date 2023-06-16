India’s Nithin Sai to start making solar panels with Mondragon Assembly line

From pv magazine Spain

Spanish solar production line manufacturer Mondragon Assembly will develop an automated PV manufacturing line for Nithin Sai Renewables, a subsidiary of Nithin Sai Constructions.

The India-based company will enter the solar manufacturing business with a fully automatic 500 MW solar panel manufacturing plant near Devanahalli International Airport in Bangalore, India. The facility is expected to be fully operational in the second quarter of 2024.

The factory will start by producing M10, half-cut cells with a daily output capacity of more than 2,000 modules. The company plans to expand further to 2 GW of capacity in a second phase. It expects to accommodate modules and cell sizes ranging from M3 to M12, including 15 busbar cells. It is also considering the option of producing bifacial modules.