BlackRock raises AUD 500 million to finance 1.68 GWh battery in Australia

US-based investment giant BlackRock has raised more than AUD 500 million, including a AUD 100 million investment commitment from Clean Energy Finance Corp. (CEFC), to help finance the Waratah Super Battery in New South Wales.
The Waratah Super Battery (WSB), being built by BlackRock battery offshoot Akaysha Energy north of Sydney, is designed to unlock latent transfer capacity in the existing transmission system. It will help to integrate renewable energy and maintain grid reliability by acting as a “shock absorber” during power surges.
Akaysha has been contracted to deliver a battery capable of providing a guaranteed continuous active power capacity of at least 700 MW and a guaranteed useable energy storage capacity of at least 1,400 MWh. The company plans to trade the additional 150 MW/280 MWh of capacity in the electricity market as well as potentially releasing it during off-peak times.
Popular content
Charlie Reid, BlackRock’s co-head of climate infrastructure in the Asia Pacific region, said the battery will add greater reliability and resilience to the power grid and will help Australia achieve its renewable ambitions.
“We firmly believe battery storage is the critical technology of today, applied both on a small scale in homes and for large-scale battery platforms like the Waratah Super Battery,” said Reid.
To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine USA website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.