The Hydrogen Stream: Thyssenkrupp lists hydrogen business in Frankfurt

Thyssenkrupp has listed shares of its thyssenkrupp nucera unit on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard). “The gross proceeds from the IPO of around €526 million ($573 million) will go to thyssenkrupp nucera and will be invested in the further growth of the hydrogen business,” said the German company. It added that it will retain a stake of at least 50.2%. During the IPO, more than 30 million shares were placed, with over 26 million being new shares. The offer price per share was set at €20. The Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund PIF and a fund of the French bank BNP Paribas have acquired a significant share of the issue volume and are serving as cornerstone investors. Milan-based company De Nora, the previous joint venture partner, will retain a stake of at least 25.9% in thyssenkrupp nucera.

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has released a notice of intent that includes a request for information to invest up to $1 billion in a demand-side initiative to support Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs (H2Hubs). The Biden-Harris Administration plans to select six to 10 H2Hubs projects later this year, with up to $7 billion in federal funding.

The California Transportation Commission (CTC) has awarded Nikola and sponsor California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) a $41.9 million grant under the Trade Corridor Enhancement Program (TCEP) to build six heavy-duty hydrogen refueling stations in Southern California. Each hydrogen refueling station is intended to facilitate refueling for approximately 80 to 100 trucks per station per day, said the CTC.

Denmark has enacted a new executive order allowing the issuance of guarantees of origin for hydrogen, which went into force on July 1. The order enables the guarantee of renewable energy sources for hydrogen used in PtX processes, allowing for the marketing and trading of green hydrogen, said the Danish Energy Agency.

Popular content

ICIS. said in a recent article that baseload electrolysis in northwest Europe continues to fall in value, with the ammonia-to-hydrogen assessment dropping by €0.08/kg on a weekly basis to be assessed at €3.95/kg on July 6, less than half the value seen back in mid-January.

Aker Horizons has signed a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Statkraft, securing renewable power for its large-scale green ammonia plant in Narvik, northern Norway. It said the PPA covers the Narvik plant's first 10 years of operations, with a planned capacity of up to 600 MW and an expected production of between 1,000 and 1,500 tonnes of green ammonia per day.

Epinal Urban Community has selected Lhyfe to create a green hydrogen fuel chain, aiming to build and run a large-scale hydrogen production site with installed capacity of several megawatts. It said Lhyfe will supply hydrogen for local, transregional, and cross-border uses in the Epinal area.