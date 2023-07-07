Chinese PV Industry Brief: Big module makers call for wafer standards

Trina Solar, JinkoSolar, JA Solar, Longi, Risen, Canadian Solar, Tongwei, Chint, and Das Solar have jointly called for the standardization of rectangular wafers to address supply issues, reduce material wastage, and enhance product applications in various markets. These nine manufacturers propose a new PV panel size of 2,382 mm x 1,134 mm based on the agreed-upon rectangular wafer size.
Trina Solar says it aims to raise CNY 10.9 billion ($1.5 billion) by issuing 652,027,699 A-shares to institutional investors. It says it will use the net proceeds from the share issuance for the construction of its 10 GW solar cell and module factory in Huai'an, Jiangsu province, eastern China.
TCL Zhonghuan says it plans to raise CNY 13 billion through a share issuance. It will invest the funds in the construction of a 35 GW factory for the production of ultra-thin monocrystalline wafers and a 25 GW TOPCon module manufacturing facility.
