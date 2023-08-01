The Hydrogen Stream: Chinese scientists exploring new catalysts for hydrogen

RWE has entered into a contract with a consortium comprised of Ansaldo Energia from Italy and Técnicas Reunidas from Spain to construct a hydrogen-ready combined cycle power plant. The plant is planned to have a capacity of 800 MW and an efficiency of 62% and will be situated on RWE's existing site in Weisweiler, near Cologne, Germany. The final investment decision for the project is contingent upon the completion of the regulatory framework in Germany, expected by 2025. As part of their preparation, the companies will commence the permitting processes immediately, aiming to begin electricity production by the end of the decade once the appropriate framework conditions in Germany are established. Ansaldo Energia said that the plant could start producing electricity by the end of the decade.

Stellantis, a Dutch automotive company, has finalized its acquisition of a 33.3% stake in Symbio, a zero-emission hydrogen mobility company. It joins Forvia and Michelin as equal shareholders. Stellantis said that the partnership will accelerate Symbio's development in Europe and the United States.