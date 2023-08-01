Chinese PV Industry Brief: Sineng expands inverter capacity by 25 GW

Sineng Electric has announced plans to raise CNY 2.55 billion ($360 million) to shore up its working capital and support the construction of a 25 GW inverter factory in Wuxi, Jiangsu province. The planned facility, which will make 15 GW of rooftop inverters and 10 GW of string inverters for large-scale projects, will be finished within three years. In addition, Sineng Electric will allocate some of the funds to expand its storage and inverter capacity at its existing factory in Wuxi.