The Hydrogen Stream: New way to make drugs from hydrogen

University of Wisconsin-Madison researchers have showcased a promising avenue to adapt hydrogen fuel cell technologies for greener chemical production. Collaborating with Merck & Co, the researchers employed hydrogen as an external electron source for electrosynthetic reductions. By using a specific organic compound called quinone to draw electrons from hydrogen, the system becomes more sustainable by eliminating the need for zinc as the electron source. The researchers said this quinone-mediated H2 anode system supports cross-electrophile coupling (XEC), a type of cross-coupling reaction catalyzed by nickel, amplifying electrons' energy through electricity. The researchers aim to enhance the technology for industrial-scale use across various chemical processes.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has unveiled a substantial initiative of nearly $14 million to drive advancements in clean hydrogen research, development, and demonstration (RD&D) projects. The initiative allocates up to $8 million for projects addressing the challenges of decarbonizing industrial process heat and advancing clean hydrogen production and renewable energy integration. This effort, led by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), encourages entities or teams to compete for funding under two technical challenge areas, encompassing hydrogen applications to decarbonize industrial process heat and clean hydrogen production integrated with renewable energy.

The Indian government has introduced standardized green hydrogen criteria, delineating emission thresholds necessary for categorizing hydrogen produced via electrolysis or biomass as green. The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy has defined Green Hydrogen as having a well-to-gate emission not exceeding 2 kg CO2 equivalent per kg H2.

Popular content

BPH Energy has announced a plan, pending shareholder approval, to invest an additional $250,000 in Clean Hydrogen Technologies Corporation. This decision would boost BPH Energy's stake in the company to 17.5%, alongside investee Advent Energy.

Fives, a French industrial conglomerate, has unveiled its pioneering 100% hydrogen duct burner, termed the Hy-Ductflam. This innovative solution allows customers to seamlessly transition from 100% natural gas to 100% hydrogen without necessitating any equipment modifications.