The Hydrogen Stream: PV-to-hydrogen water splitting with 12% efficiency

Schmid Group has secured n equipment order from an undisclosed green hydrogen company. The German specialist said it will provide equipment for one of the world's largest electrolysis factories. Wet chemical plant systems will be supplied under the contract, which is scheduled for installation in the first half of 2024. “The machines play an important role in the production of central components made of stainless steel, which are subsequently assembled into stacks during further processing,” said Schmid Group. “These stacks will in turn be integrated into the electrolysers used to produce green hydrogen.”