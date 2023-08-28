Engie acquires Broad Reach Power

Engie has agreed to acquire US-based battery company Broad Reach Power from private equity funds EnCap and Apollo.
The French energy giant said that it has signed a binding agreement for the acquisition, but it did not disclose the purchase price. The deal includes 350 MW of operational assets and 880 MW of assets under construction, with commissioning expected by the end of 2024.
In addition, the deal involves 1.7 GW of advanced-stage projects and a substantial pipeline of early-stage projects, according to a statement from Engie. The projects are situated in Texas, California, and the central United States.
Popular content
The transaction is now subject to approval from relevant antitrust and energy regulatory authorities. The finalization of the acquisition is anticipated to occur in the fourth quarter of this year.
In July, Engie and Paris-based Meridiam reached an agreement to purchase South African renewables developer BTE Renewables from UK investment firm Actis for an undisclosed sum.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.