South Korea plans PV-powered 1 GW data center complex

South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) has agreed to collaborate with Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) and Jeonnam Development Corp. to build a data center complex in Haenam, in South Jeolla province. The complex will mainly draw its electricity from PV.

Involvement in the initiative extends to multiple regional authorities and companies, including Samsung C&T, LG CNS, NH Investment & Securities, Bosung Industry, TGK, Korea DRD, and Deus Systems.

The complex is set to host 25 data centers, each with a 40 MW capacity. The construction process will occur in phases, with completion of at least five data centers expected by 2027.

The project will require a total investment of KRW 10 trillion ($7.53 billion). However, MOTIE has not disclosed specific details about the solar aspect of the project, or whether it will be given public support.

South Korea now has other gigawatt-scale solar initiatives in progress.

In December, a consortium led by Hanwha Asset Management revealed intentions to establish a 1.5 GW, KRW 3 trillion solar project on industrial complex rooftops and idle land plots in Daegu. South Korea has also announced a 2.1 GW floating solar project and a 3 GW ground-mounted PV array in the Saemangeum area.

The country's largest solar plant, currently a 150 MW solar park in Sinan county, South Jeolla province, was developed by South-East Power. South Jeolla province also hosts the highest number of renewable energy projects under development in South Korea.