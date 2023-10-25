Loom Solar unveils 16BB bifacial TOPCon module

From pv magazine India

Loom Solar, a solar technology startup in India, has developed bifacial TOPCon solar panels with peak power output of 575 W. The modules have a power conversion efficiency of up to 22.3%.

The rear side gain is up to 25%, leading to 700 W of output.

Popular content

The modules are built with 144 half-cut solar cells and 16 busbars. They measure 2,278 mm × 1,134 mm. The frame thickness is 1.5 mm.

Loom Solar is also offering small category polycrystalline solar modules ranging from 10 Wp to 44 Wp, as well as 55 Wp mono PERC panels, 225 Wp mono PERC modules built with half-cut cells, and 550 Wp mono PERC panels.