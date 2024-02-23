Socomec releases new modular energy storage system

French industrial group Socomec has developed a modular energy storage system with a capacity of up to 1,116 kWh.

The Sunsys HES L Skids system combines battery cabinets with a converter cabinet and an AC power distribution cabinet.

“All cabinets within the energy storage system are shipped assembled, mounted, and internally cabled on an adapted SKID,” the company said. “This guarantees minimum installation time, limits investment in civil works, and ensures optimum quality. The upgraded design also means the system is easily transportable and deployable, allowing for it to be installed on alternative sites.”

The manufacturer said that each battery cabinet comes with a rack of 186 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. Up to six battery racks can be connected together, for a maximum storage capacity of 1,116 kWh.

The converter offers a capacity of 100 kVA when connected to one battery, up to 200 kVA when connected to two, and up to 300 kVA for set-ups of up to six batteries. The optional AC cabinet has multi-source paralleling and islanding, among other options.

“This solution is for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, commercial and industrial buildings, and microgrids,” the company said. “Once on site, all that remains to do is to connect the AC power and communication cables.”

The system uses liquid cooling thermal management, with a storage temperature of -20 C to 60 C. The company said it can operate at temperatures of -20 C to 45 C without derating.