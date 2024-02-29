Aerocompact releases new portrait mounting system

Austrian manufacturer Aerocompact has developed the SN2 Q PLUS solar mounting system, which can support PV modules measuring up to 1,310 mm x 2,500 mm. It has an installation angle of between 5 degrees and 10 degrees.

SN2 Q PLUS mounting system

Image: Aerocompact Services GmbH

Aerocompact has released a new variation of its Compactflat SN2 series of mounting systems, enabling solar modules to be installed in portrait format.

SN2 Q PLUS is a rail-based, flat-roof system. Itz can be used for the installation of solar panels measuring 950 mm to 1,310 mm x 1,550 mm to 2,500 mm.

“With SN2 Q PLUS, we are creating even more flexibility for flat roof installations,” Albert Vonbun, the company’s head of global product management, said in a statement. “Our Compactflat SN2 system can now be installed in a total of 21 variants.”

According to the product’s datasheet, the portrait mounting system has an installation angle of between 5 degrees and 10 degrees. It can be used on concrete, bitumen, foil, or gravel roofs and can withstand wind loads of up to 2.4 kN/m2 and snow loads of up to 5,4 kN/m2.

“The racking manufacturer offers specially developed lightning protection clamps and system-integrated fall protection as an option for the mounting system,” the company said. “We provide a 25-year product guarantee.”

Aerocompact also said that the load-bearing connecting parts and module clamps are made from EN AW−6063 T66 aluminum. The screws are made of A2−70 stainless steel, while the cross struts, wind deflectors, and ballast trays are made of steel with a protective anti-corrosion coating. The building protection mat is made of polyester fleece.

