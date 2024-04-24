Daco launches new inverters for complex roof architectures

German inverter manufacturer Kaco New Energy has developed two new inverters for applications in commercial and industrial (C&I) solar projects.
“The blueplanet 50.0 NX3 and blueplanet 60.0 NX3 inverters offer sufficient flexibility for complex roof landscapes such as angled roofs or partial roof areas,” the company said in a statement. “Both products are equipped with shadow management and can achieve better yields compared to conventional products in non-ideal environmental conditions.”
The blueplanet 50.0 NX3 inverter features five MPP trackers. It works with a maximum PV power output of 75 kW and has an MPP range of 550 V to 850 V. It features an operating voltage range of 200 V to 1,000 V and a maximum input current of 40 A per MPP tracker.
This product has an efficiency of 98.1% and a European efficiency rating of 97.8%. It measures 765 mm x 670 mm x 298 mm and weighs 45 kg.
The second inverter, the blueplanet 60.0 NX3, is also equipped with 5 MPP trackers. Its maximum PV power input is 90 kW and the MPP range and the operating voltage range are the same as for the blueplanet 50.0 NX3 inverter. Its size and weight are also the same. Its maximum efficiency is 98.0% and the European efficiency is 97.7%.
