Leapton Energy launches 20.48 kWh residential battery

Kobe-based Leapton Energy has released a new energy storage system for residential applications. Its EH-A05 system features 5.12 kWh LFP batteries. It includes either one, two, three, or four batteries, which can store up to 20.48 kWh.
“It is compatible with 80% of mainstream energy storage inverter brands,” the company said. “With easy plug-and-play installation method, users can install within one hour by themselves.”
Leapton Energy said that all of the systems have a lifetime of at least 6,000 cycles. Their operating temperature is between -20 C and 50 C, and they can handle humidity levels ranging from 5% to 95%. The company also offers a 12-year warranty with the batteries.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.