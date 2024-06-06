Livoltek set to commission Brazilian inverter factory

From pv magazine Brazil
Livoltek, a PV inverter manufacturer and a unit of China's Hexing Group, has revealed the details of a plan to build an inverter factory in the Manaus Free Trade Zone (AM), Brazil.
The company told pv magazine Brazil that the factory will occupy a surface of 30,000 m2 and require an investment of BRL 70 million ($13.2 million). in the first phase. The company's plans also include manufacturing lithium batteries and electric-vehicle chargers. It will start in August, when it will apply for environmental licensing, with production scheduled to begin at the end of 2024.
Twelve years after deciding to invest in Brazil, the company said it seized the opportunity to begin manufacturing inverters, car chargers, and batteries.
“The best competitive advantage we see is that we have already learned how to manufacture in Brazil,” Zhou stated. “We know the tax system, labor legislation, and we see that Brazil still has a very bright future for solar technology.”
