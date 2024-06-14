Enpal, Entrix reveal plans for Europe’s biggest VPP

From pv magazine Germany

Enpal and Entrix have teamed up to build Europe's largest VPP. Enpal holds the majority stake in their Flexa joint venture, which plans to provide several gigawatts of power in the years ahead. The companies did not disclose specific details on the timeline, scope of operations, or number of interconnected systems.

Entrix brings its AI-based electricity trading platform to manage electricity yield and grid interactions, while Enpal offers an extensive network of decentralized solar systems, energy storage solutions, heat pumps, wall boxes, and expertise in operating VPPs, anchored by its Enpal.One energy management system.

The VPP will oversee generation, storage, and consumption in participating households, trading surpluses on the electricity market to provide cost savings and income generation. It will also offer grid services such as frequency control, voltage maintenance, and capacity reserves to further support revenue streams.

Flexa is led by Sébastien Schikora, the former head of digital product development for Tesla's global stationary batteries division, and Vjekoslav Salapic, co-founder and head of product development at GridX, which specializes in VPP technologies.