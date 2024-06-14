Cliantech Solutions to supply 1.2 GW automated production line for Alpex Solar

From pv magazine India

Cliantech Solutions will install a 1.2 GW fully automated solar panel manufacturing line for Alpex Solar’s new facility in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

Cliantech Solutions has partnered with solar production equipment companies such as Gaorun, ensuring its customers access to the latest technology at low cost. The suppliers in the Alpex Solar project are Gaorun, Visual, Asicpy, and HSPV.

Alpex Solar, a solar panel manufacturer based in northern India, recently acquired land at Kosi Kotwan in Mathura from the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) for its new facility. With the addition of the new facility, Alpex Solar’s total PV module capacity will increase to 2.4 GW by the end of 2025.

Ashwani Sehgal, managing director of Alpex Solar, highlighted the importance of the new location for the company’s expansion plans, noting its easy access and logistical advantages.

“The industrial area at Kosi Kotwan in Mathura is almost an extended part of NCR, easily accessible through the National Highway within an hour’s distance, providing logistical and vendor support advantages,” said Sehgal.

Cliantech Solutions has more than 20 years of experience in the solar industry and has a large presence in equipment installations across the country.