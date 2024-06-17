Spanish authorities arrest suspects in theft of 186 solar panels

From pv magazine Spain

The Spanish Civil Guard has arrested two men and is investigating a third for allegedly stealing 186 solar panels from a PV plant and selling them illegally.

The alleged perpetrators, arrested for theft with force, are from Valladolid province. Another resident from the same province is under investigation for receiving the stolen panels from a PV plant in Aldeamayor de San Martín. According to the Official State Gazette, Naturgy and BayWa re are building two solar projects in the area.

The Civil Guard said it became aware of the theft following a complaint about a broken lock on the access gate to the PV plant. The thieves entered the site and stole the panels.

The agents launched an investigation to identify the alleged thieves, who coordinated for several days to steal and illegally sell the 186 solar panels.

“The investigation managed to track the activities of the suspects and locate them at the scene of the incident,” the Civil Guard said. “In addition, it was found that one of them sold some of the stolen material in a junkyard, while the other, in the days after the theft, acquired a high-end vehicle, which raised suspicions about the origin of the funds used for said purchase.”