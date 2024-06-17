Spanish authorities arrest suspects in theft of 186 solar panels

From pv magazine Spain
The Spanish Civil Guard has arrested two men and is investigating a third for allegedly stealing 186 solar panels from a PV plant and selling them illegally.
The alleged perpetrators, arrested for theft with force, are from Valladolid province. Another resident from the same province is under investigation for receiving the stolen panels from a PV plant in Aldeamayor de San Martín. According to the Official State Gazette, Naturgy and BayWa re are building two solar projects in the area.
The Civil Guard said it became aware of the theft following a complaint about a broken lock on the access gate to the PV plant. The thieves entered the site and stole the panels.
Popular content
The agents launched an investigation to identify the alleged thieves, who coordinated for several days to steal and illegally sell the 186 solar panels.
“The investigation managed to track the activities of the suspects and locate them at the scene of the incident,” the Civil Guard said. “In addition, it was found that one of them sold some of the stolen material in a junkyard, while the other, in the days after the theft, acquired a high-end vehicle, which raised suspicions about the origin of the funds used for said purchase.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.