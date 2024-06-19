Sunmaxx PVT, Oxford PV present perovskite-silicon tandem solar thermal module with 80% overall efficiency

Germany’s Sunmaxx PVT, a photovoltaic-thermal solar module specialist, and perovskite solar company Oxford PV have announced the launch of ‘Solar Hammer’, a solar photovoltaic-thermal module.

The companies say their partnership marks the first use of perovskite-on-silicon tandem solar cells in a photovoltaic thermal module. “Sunmaxx PVT modules combine proven thermal management technology from the automotive industry with photovoltaics, resulting in an overall conversion efficiency of 80%, certified by Fraunhofer ISE,” say the developers.

The new module, which was unveiled at the first day of Intersolar 2024, boasts a record efficiency of 26.6% electrical and 53.4% thermal efficiency, totalling the 80% overall efficiency on aperture area level of 1.63 m2. The electrical power of the module with 6cm x 10cm M6 cells is 433 W, surpassing the previous record of Fraunhofer ISE.

With both the cells and the modules manufactured in Germany, the two companies say the Solar Hammer represents a step forward in increasing European competitiveness in solar PV technologies.

The technology will be commercialised in the next 12 to 18 months, with Oxford PV supplying the cells from their manufacturing line in Brandenburg an der Havel, while Sunmaxx will produce the Solar Hammer modules at their 50 MW factory in Ottendorf-Okrilla. The company told pv magazine the module will be available in Germany, Switzerland and Austria and they are looking for partners for worldwide distribution, because for them “it is very important to train installers, who must have knowledge of various disciplines”.

“We believe this technology will be valuable for homeowners, businesses and municipalities looking to meet their decarbonization goals quickly, and that this partnership will be valuable for Germany’s solar industry,” said Sunmaxx CEO Wilhelm Stein. “Oxford PV and Sunmaxx are aligned by a common goal – helping fill the gap in Germany and Europe’s green industrial production, promoting technological innovation, and creating a future where every city and industry can be powered by renewables.”