Viessmann launches air-water heat pump for larger residential, commercial buildings

Germany-based heating specialist Viessmann has started industrial production of the Vitocal 250-A Pro large heat pump at its Berlin site.

With flow temperatures of up to 70 C, the heat pump is designed for residential, light commercial and communal buildings. The system generates up to 39.5 kW of heating output and has a cooling output of 21.7 kW. It measures 1,900 x 940 x 1,570 mm and weighs 550 kg.

The new product has a coefficient of performance (COP) of 5.6.



Viessmann says the Vitocal 250-A Pro is also one of the quietest of its kind, with 60.9 dB(A) in noise-reduced operation. The company says this means that the outdoor units can also be easily installed in dense development areas or close to a property boundary.

Meanwhile, the Vitocal 250-A Pro indoor unit offers three mixed heating/refrigeration circuits and a seasonal buffer cylinder. Hot water can be generated using a cylinder charging system or with a cylinder charging pump. Viessmann says instead of a domestic hot water (DHW) cylinder, the Vitotrans 353 freshwater station can also be used, which generates DHW using the instantaneous DHW principle. If required, an additional heat generator can be integrated to cover peak loads.

“With the Vitocal 250-A Pro air/water heat pump, we can fulfill the individual project requirements of larger residential and commercial buildings,” said Dr Markus Plewa, Product Line Owner Commercial Heat Pumps at Viessmann Climate Solutions. “The compact monobloc heat pump is a real ‘all-rounder', as it heats, cools and produces hot water.”

Earlier this year, Viessmann unveiled the Vitocal 2o0-A Pro in three versions with heating outputs of 32 kW, 64 kW, and 128 kW, as well as a cooling capacity of 34 kW, 69 kW, and 139 kW.