CPX and PanelClaw announce brand merge

CPX, a Dutch-based supplier of rooftop racking products and PanelClaw, the company’s US counterpart, are to continue their operations together under the name PanelClaw.

In a statement released today, PanelClaw says it plans to become the first global supplier of solar panel mounting systems for the commercial and industrial solar rooftop market.

The transition was announced by Enstall, an Amsterdam-based racking and mounting solutions manufacturer to which the CPX and PanelClaw brands belong. Stijn Vos, Enstall CEO, said the step marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey. “By consolidating over 15 years of experience, our expertise and resources, we aim to deliver better solutions to all stakeholders in the rapidly growing global C&I PV space,” Vos said.

Costa Nicolaou, PanelClaw US CEO, added: “We are excited to extend the PanelClaw brand to Europe and to collaborate with our customers in North America and Europe to deliver on the partnership promise, the reliability track record and world-class service”.