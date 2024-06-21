Chinese PV Industry Brief: Akcome confirms delisting from the Shenzhen stock market

Shenzhen-listed cell and module maker Akcome has confirmed its delisting from the Shenzhen stock market. Following the close on June 18, Akcome issued a statement announcing that, in accordance with regulations from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), its stock will be suspended from June 19 onward, marking the termination of its listing. The CSRCE had previously investigated Akcome's controlling shareholder, Zou Chenghui, due to alleged information disclosure violations.

Hoymiles announced that it has entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Xinjiang Electric Power Design Institute, a wholly owned subsidiary of China Energy Construction Group (CECG) focusing on the field of renewable energy investment. The agreement establishes a strategic partnership to jointly develop and share energy projects, including energy storage power stations, wind power, photovoltaics, incremental distribution networks, and integrated energy solutions. The collaboration will also extend to joint bidding on EPC consortia projects, collaborative research on scientific topics, and patent applications.

Yalong Hydro, a Chinese investor developing an integrated hydro-solar-wind energy cluster, announced its centralized procurement bidding for PV modules in 2024. The procurement, totaling 5,115 MW across eight tranches, will supply four sub-projects of the cluster. All modules selected will be n-type bifacial duo-glass modules, with power ratings of 580 W or 615 W. Bidding is expected to commence in mid-July.

Xinte Energy subsidiary Silicon New Material has invested CNY 490 million ($67.53 million) into Xinjiang Tianchi, a subsidiary of Chinese integrated services company TBEA. The investment enables a 49% share in Xinjiang Tianchi, which is primarily involved mining and sales of coal, generation and sales of electricity and heat. The investment is meant to secure future supply of power for Xinte’s polysilicon production.