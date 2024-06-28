The Hydrogen Stream: Microorganisms affect underground hydrogen storage

China University of Petroleum researchers have analyzed underground hydrogen storage in aquifers, depleted reservoirs, and salt caverns, focusing on hydrogen-microorganism interactions. They said in “Integration of underground green hydrogen storage in hybrid energy generation” that there is a need for geological analysis and hazard mitigation to ensure stable, affordable green hydrogen storage. Underground storage is seen as vital for managing seasonal energy demands, advocating hybrid energy systems to surpass standalone hydrogen storage limits.
Sungrow Hydrogen won the bidding for the “world's largest green hydrogen, ammonia, and methanol integrated project.” The Chinese company will provide its 1000Nm³/h ALK hydrogen production system to the Songyuan Hydrogen Energy Industrial Park project in Jilin, China. “With $4.1 billion total investment, this project is expected to produce 110,000 tons of green hydrogen, 600,000 tons of green ammonia, and 60,000 tons of green methanol annually in the future,” said Sungrow Hydrogen.
HDF Energy said that the European Commission has approved French financial support for its industrial project in Blanquefort within the framework of the IPCEIs (Important Projects of Common European Interest). “The grant, worth up to 172 million euros, will be dedicated to the development and industrialization of high-power hydrogen fuel cells at HDF Energy's plant near Bordeaux,” said the manufacturer of fuel cells and developer of large-scale hydrogen infrastructure, adding that the fuel cells will target the heavy maritime and rail mobility sectors, as well as electricity production for public power grids.
Shell Canada said that it has made a final investment decision (FID) for Polaris, a carbon capture project at the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park in Scotford, Alberta, Canada. It said the project aims to capture approximately 650,000 tons of CO2 annually from the Scotford refinery and chemicals complex.
Popular content
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.