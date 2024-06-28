The Hydrogen Stream: Microorganisms affect underground hydrogen storage

China University of Petroleum researchers have analyzed underground hydrogen storage in aquifers, depleted reservoirs, and salt caverns, focusing on hydrogen-microorganism interactions. They said in “Integration of underground green hydrogen storage in hybrid energy generation” that there is a need for geological analysis and hazard mitigation to ensure stable, affordable green hydrogen storage. Underground storage is seen as vital for managing seasonal energy demands, advocating hybrid energy systems to surpass standalone hydrogen storage limits.

Sungrow Hydrogen won the bidding for the “world's largest green hydrogen, ammonia, and methanol integrated project.” The Chinese company will provide its 1000Nm³/h ALK hydrogen production system to the Songyuan Hydrogen Energy Industrial Park project in Jilin, China. “With $4.1 billion total investment, this project is expected to produce 110,000 tons of green hydrogen, 600,000 tons of green ammonia, and 60,000 tons of green methanol annually in the future,” said Sungrow Hydrogen.

HDF Energy said that the European Commission has approved French financial support for its industrial project in Blanquefort within the framework of the IPCEIs (Important Projects of Common European Interest). “The grant, worth up to 172 million euros, will be dedicated to the development and industrialization of high-power hydrogen fuel cells at HDF Energy's plant near Bordeaux,” said the manufacturer of fuel cells and developer of large-scale hydrogen infrastructure, adding that the fuel cells will target the heavy maritime and rail mobility sectors, as well as electricity production for public power grids.

Shell Canada said that it has made a final investment decision (FID) for Polaris, a carbon capture project at the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park in Scotford, Alberta, Canada. It said the project aims to capture approximately 650,000 tons of CO2 annually from the Scotford refinery and chemicals complex.