Alpiq sells rooftop PV portfolio in Switzerland

Swiss electricity producer Alpiq is selling its rooftop solar assets in Switzerland to PS Panneaux Solaires SA, which is the operating company of the Gefiswiss Energy Transition Fund.
Under the terms of the agreement, PS Panneaux Solaires SA will continue to operate the seven plants, which are located in the Swiss cantons of Fribourg, Solothurn and Vaud in western Switzerland. The portfolio produces an average 5.6 GWh of renewable energy per year.
In a statement published on its website, Alpiq said that the move “is in line with the strategic focus on the core business.” It added that it will focus solely on planning, building, and operating PV systems close to its core operations, which is why it has decided to sell off its rooftop PV assets “as a unit.”
Alpiq’s portfolio in Switzerland primarily comprises hydropower plants, but the company is also involved in the development of Alpine PV systems. Alongside local partners, it claims to have shares in six projects for Alpine photovoltaic plants, as well as hydropower and wind farm projects.
Switzerland installed 602 MW of solar in the first four months of this year, taking its total installed solar capacity to around 6.8 GW at the end of April 2024.
