TrendForce says 210 mm module shipments surpassed 260 GW in Q1

Cumulative shipments of 210 mm PV modules surpassed 260 GW in the first quarter of this year, according to Taiwan-based TrendForce.

The analysts said that seven of the top 10 module makers now make 210 mm n-type modules, with Trina Solar, Risen Energy, Tongwei and Huasun all now mass producing panels above 700 W.

“It is clear that the 210 mm n-type modules are emerging as the predominant choice in the market,” said TrendForce.

The research firm projected a 51.8% year-on-year increase in 210 mm module production capacity to about 1,105 GW in 2024. That would account for 78.29% of the large-format panel market this year and 82.51% by 2027.

The analysts said that production of large-format wafers will also continue to accelerate, with capacity projected to reach 1,174 GW this year. Large-format wafers now account for nearly 99% of all wafer production. In 2023, 210 mm and 210R wafers accounted for more than 38% of the market total, up 46% year on year.

“A prevailing trend in the industry chain is the concentrated focus on the advance of n-type, large-format and thin wafers … 210 mm (including 210R) has emerged as the next mainstream standard, heralding a new phase in wafer development,” said TrendForce.

Production of large-format cells, meanwhile, is expected to reach 1,549 GW this year. TrendForce said 210 mm cells will account for 1,296 GW of all large-format cells, for a market share of 82.66%. Its market share is set to increase to almost 92% by 2027.

In addition, TrendForce said the production capacity of all n-type cells will reach around 1,078 GW by the end of this year, for almost 69% of the total cell market. Tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cells will account for around 909 GW of n-type cell production, or 58% of the total n-type cell segment.

“Continuous technological innovation and product upgrades are driving the advance of the PV industry,” TrendForce said. “The 210 mm n-type technology is set to spearhead a new industrial revolution, fostering the high-quality development of the new energy sector.”