German developer to build 135 MW solar park in Denmark

Germany’s Belectric has been chosen to build a 135 MW solar park for NRGi Renewables in Aarhus, Denmark.

Image: Belectric

German solar developer Belectric is set to construct a 135 MW solar park near Aarhus, Denmark.

The project, which was first announced during Intersolar Europe in June, will involve the installation of more than 220,000 modules and is expected to meet the electricity needs of over 30,000 households.

The project is being built for Danish renewable energy project developer NRGi Renewables. The targeted completion date is April 2025.

Belectric, which is part of the Elevion Group, said the installation will underpin its presence in the Danish solar market.

“We may be a medium-sized company, but we can also be very big,” said Belectric Managing Director Thorsten Blanke.

The company claims to have around 5 GW of installed capacity throughout the world.

Denmark’s total installed solar capacity reached 3,529 MW at the end of 2023, up from 3,070 MW at the end of the year prior, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

