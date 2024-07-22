Lightsource bp switches on 40 MW of solar in Poland 

Lightsource bp’s first solar project in Poland has started commercial operations.

The 40 MW solar project in Kotuń, a village in east-central Poland, has reached a major milestone, as Lightsource bp has signed a long-term PPA with Microsoft. The agreement supports Microsoft’s goal to achieve 100% renewable energy supply by 2025.

“Solar energy has a huge role to play in Poland's energy transition and the solar projects we are developing are part of this historic transformation,” said Michał Głowacki, country head for Lightsource bp in Poland. “The Kotuń solar farm reaching commercial operation is our first significant contribution to the country’s decarbonisation targets.”

Poland added around 4.6 GW of solar capacity last year, taking its cumulative capacity in excess of 17 GW. The country is forecast to reach 30 GW by 2030.

Earlier this year, Lightsource bp announced plans to build solar-plus-battery storage facilities in Australia and Ireland.