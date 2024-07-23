Harmony Energy to build France’s largest battery storage project

From ESS News
UK-based renewables developer Harmony Energy is looking to deliver France’s largest battery energy storage system (BESS)—the Cheviré project – using Tesla Megapack technology.
The 100 MW project will mark a significant milestone for the French energy system, being the nation’s first large-scale two-hour battery, the developer said. Construction is set to begin shortly, and the system is expected to be fully operational in winter 2025.
Located in Nantes Saint-Nazaire Harbour, on a site previously occupied by the Cheviré power station, which was operational from 1954 to 1986 and fuelled by coal, gas and oil, the Cheviré BESS will provide enough electricity to power an estimated 170,000 homes for two hours – greater than the population of the City of Nantes.
The project will provide critical balancing services to the French electricity grid network and enable the replacement of fossil fuels with renewable energy.
It will utilize Tesla Megapack and Autobidder technology, the battery maker’s real-time trading platform which enables BESS owners and operators to configure operational strategies in a bid to maximize revenue according to their business objectives and risk preferences.
