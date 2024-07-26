SJVN secures 2.4 GW pumped storage project in India

Indian hydropower provider SJVN said the pumped hydro storage project will be deployed across Darzo Nallah, a tributary of the Tuipui River.

The Tuipui river

Image: ခွန်နိုင်ကို, Wikimedia Commons

From pv magazine India

SJVN has signed a letter of intent for the construction of a 2.4 GW pumped storage project from the Indian state government of Mizoram. The pumped storage project has been proposed across Darzo Nallah, a tributary of the Tuipui River.

This is SJVN’s first project in the state of Mizoram. It is an on-stream closed-loop type and comprises eight units of 300 MW each.

“The annual energy generation with 95% plant availability shall be 4,993.20 MU. The annual input energy required for pumping water to the upper reservoir has been estimated to be 6,331.66 MU with 95% plant availability,” stated SJVN.

The project is planned to be completed in 72 months. The final agreement between SJVN and the government of Mizoram shuould be signed within three months.

