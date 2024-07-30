Spain approves construction of 24,870 MW of PV

From pv magazine Spain

A total of 428 renewable generation projects had initiated the process with the intention of obtaining the necessary Administrative Construction Authorization, but only 321 obtained a favorable Environmental Impact Statement, and in 70% of the cases with mandatory conditions to be fulfilled in order to be able to proceed.

Some 37,000 MW of renewable energy – including around 30 GW of PV – that were granted access and connection to the grid after Dec. 31, 2017, were at risk of losing these rights when the extension to obtain the Administrative Construction Authorization expired. Originally, the deadline for obtaining the authorization expired in January of this year, but it was increased in extremis by six months, until July 25, 2024 (or July 26 in some communities, as the 25th is a holiday) while the administrative exploitation authorization was extended to a maximum of eight years in total, until June 25, 2028.

On Monday, the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO) granted the Administrative Construction Authorization to 283 renewable energy projects that had to obtain it before July 25 in accordance with the deadlines established by law. The projects, totaling 28,123 MW, will require a total investment of more than €17 billion ($18.4 billion) and will generate some 300,000 jobs.

A total of 283 projects have now obtained the authorization, 66% of those that began the process. Of all these projects, 43 are wind, with an associated power of 2,680 MW, while 239 are photovoltaic, with an associated power of 24,870 MW, to which is added a pumped hydroelectric plant of 573 MW.

All authorized projects can begin construction immediately and must begin operation within three years, contributing to meeting the objectives of Spain's National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC), whose draft update for 2023-2030 proposes tripling the PV power currently installed, to exceed 76 GW, and doubling wind power to exceed 62 GW, to cover 81% of electricity with clean energy by the end of the decade.

The Valencian Community, for its part, announced last week that it had authorized the construction of 23 PV plants with a combined capacity of 738 MW.