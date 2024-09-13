India launches 2 GW/8 GWh renewables-plus-storage tender

From pv magazine India

SECI is seeking bids from developers to set up 2 GW of renewable energy projects backed with energy storage systems for assured peak supply of 8 GWh.

The projects are to be developed on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis. They can be located anywhere in India and must connect to the interstate transmission system (ISTS).

The selection of 2 GW of projects will be done via e-bidding, followed by an e-reverse auction. Developers can bid for between 50 MW and 1 GW.

SECI will sign 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the winning bidders. The power will be sold to various buyers across India.

SECI said in the tender documents that bidders with already commissioned renewable energy projects or projects under construction with untied capacity can also participate in the request for selection (RfS) process. These bidders will be eligible for longer PPA periods, based on the time between the actual power supply start date and the scheduled commencement date.

The selected developers will build ISTS-connected renewable projects with energy storage systems (ESS), including transmission infrastructure to the delivery point, to supply power to SECI. The ESS can be owned by the developers or sourced from third parties. The developers can also change the ESS technology at any point during the PPA term.