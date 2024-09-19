Most home battery storage systems meet warranty claims, new research finds

It took eight years of field measurements for researchers at the RWTH Aachen University in Germany to estimate the usable capacity of home battery energy storage systems and develop a dataset covering 106 system years and 14 billion datapoints. Their key finding was that home battery systems lose about two to three percentage points of usable capacity per year on average, meaning good news for the industry as most warranties in the market can be met with the implementation of capacity reserves.

Image: Sonnen

Share

From ESS News

While residential battery energy storage market has been growing in leaps and bounds in recent years, the development of standardized methods for quantifying capacity fade during field operation has been lagging behind.

With countries such as Germany seeing more than 70% of solar-plus-battery storage attachment rate in 2023, according to BloombergNEF data, the newly adopted EU Battery Regulation is calling for the development of reliable and transparent battery storage state of health (SOH) estimations for the purposes of “evaluating the residual value of the battery, facilitating the preparation for re-use, preparation for repurposing, repurposing or remanufacturing of the battery or for making the battery available to independent aggregators,” such as virtual power plants.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

End of the line for a U.S. solar giant
17 September 2024 SunPower, one of the largest, oldest, and most influential solar businesses in the United States, has closed its doors. Residential solar installers i...