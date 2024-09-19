Most home battery storage systems meet warranty claims, new research finds

From ESS News

While residential battery energy storage market has been growing in leaps and bounds in recent years, the development of standardized methods for quantifying capacity fade during field operation has been lagging behind.

With countries such as Germany seeing more than 70% of solar-plus-battery storage attachment rate in 2023, according to BloombergNEF data, the newly adopted EU Battery Regulation is calling for the development of reliable and transparent battery storage state of health (SOH) estimations for the purposes of “evaluating the residual value of the battery, facilitating the preparation for re-use, preparation for repurposing, repurposing or remanufacturing of the battery or for making the battery available to independent aggregators,” such as virtual power plants.

