Chinese PV Industry Brief: JP-Solar, Golden Solar, Longi create PV venture

Golden Solar New Energy Technology said its subsidiary, Golden Solar (Quanzhou), has started a joint venture with module manufacturer Longi and JP-Solar Power, a manufacturer of HJT solar cells and modules. The new company will draw on Golden Solar’s HJT back-contact intellectual property. The CNY 659 million venture is 52.51% owned by JP-Solar, with Golden Solar (Quanzhou) holding 27.31% and Longi taking 20.18%.
China Electricity Construction Corp.'s (CEC) Hydropower Nine Bureau (Shanxi) said it has launched a tender for the centralized procurement of about 40,000 tons of fixed PV mounting frames for 2024-25. After the bidding process, framework agreements with selected suppliers will be signed and remain valid until Dec. 31, 2025. CEC said all products in the tender must meet Chinese national standards and specified technical requirements.
Mingyang Photovoltaic, a unit of Mingyang Group, said it has started mass production of its first zero-busbar (0BB) HJT solar module at its Shaoguan plant. The 0BB-HJT modules use ultra-fine welding ribbons to reduce surface stress variation caused by changing temperatures, increasing contact points with fine grid lines to minimize micro-cracks and boost production yield. Mingyang Photovoltaic plans to ramp up output based on market demand. The 4 GW Shaoguan facility in Guangdong province required a total investment of CNY 1.9 billion.
Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) has upgraded Trina Solar’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating from “BB” to “BBB” for 2024, positioning it among the leaders in the PV industry.
