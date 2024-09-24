CATL unveils TENER Flex for easier transportation, deployment in Europe

China-based Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. (CATL) has launched a new 376 kW/752 kWh product expanding its TENER energy storage series in response to logistics and geospatial challenges facing energy storage products in Europe. The new solution integrates with both string and central inverters, meeting the needs of both large-scale commericial and industrial as well as distributed generation applications.

TENER Flex is displayed at Solar & Storage Live Birmingham 2024

Image: pv magazine

From ESS News

Battery industry heavyweight CATL has unveiled its latest innovation in energy storage system design developed for a wide range of applications, various topographical features, and climate conditions.

The new product called TENER Flex was unveiled at Solar & Storage Live in Birmingham on Tuesday. The new solution is part of the TENER series of products first unveiled earlier this year, with the flagship system featuring 6.25 MW capacity in a 20-foot equivalent unit (TEU) container. At the time, CATL described TENER as the world’s first mass-producible energy storage system with zero degradation in the first five years of use.

