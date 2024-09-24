CATL unveils TENER Flex for easier transportation, deployment in Europe

From ESS News

Battery industry heavyweight CATL has unveiled its latest innovation in energy storage system design developed for a wide range of applications, various topographical features, and climate conditions.

The new product called TENER Flex was unveiled at Solar & Storage Live in Birmingham on Tuesday. The new solution is part of the TENER series of products first unveiled earlier this year, with the flagship system featuring 6.25 MW capacity in a 20-foot equivalent unit (TEU) container. At the time, CATL described TENER as the world’s first mass-producible energy storage system with zero degradation in the first five years of use.

