The Hydrogen Stream: KGAL invests in 1 GW green hydrogen hub in Baltic Sea

The KGAL ESPF 6 Energy Transition Fund is investing in a green hydrogen project at Lubmin, a Baltic Sea port in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. It will be Germany's largest planned hydrogen hub with a capacity of up to 1,050 MW. KGAL has partnered with PtX Development GmbH and GP Joule, and plans to install about 210 MW of electrolysis capacity in the first phase, set for completion in 2028, followed by an additional 840 MW in subsequent stages. The specific amount of financing has not been disclosed.

Shell has told pv magazine that it currently does not see sufficient market demand for blue hydrogen to continue financial support for the Gassco-led study of a hydrogen pipeline from Norway to Germany. A spokesperson said that the company has also paused the Aukra project for similar reasons and did not renew its partnership when it expired in June. Shell has no other active hydrogen projects in Norway at this time. Meanwhile, the AcquaDuctus offshore hydrogen pipeline in the North Sea, led by Gassco and Gascade, is progressing.

Hydrogène de France (HDF Energy) said its project portfolio in advanced development has stabilized, increasing from 13 to 14 projects in the first half of the year, while total investment has grown from $3.2 billion to $3.4 billion. The company noted that a systematic review this year has identified priority projects to attract investors, allowing some to begin construction by 2025. Projects not selected as priorities remain active and have strong growth potential, said HDF energy. Meanwhile, revenues fell from $1.44 million at the end of 2023 to $571,000 by June 2024.

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has announced up to $15 million in federal funding to support research and development projects that convert coal, biomass, petcoke, household waste, industrial waste, and waste plastics into synthesis gas to enable the production of clean hydrogen.



The United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON) said qualified companies can submit expressions of interest for a feasibility study on green hydrogen potential in the Maldives, along with the development of a national roadmap for sustainable energy transition. UNON said the Maldives has already installed 53.3 MW of solar PV hybrid systems, with another 70 MW currently being installed