Chinese PV Industry Brief: January-August solar installations hit 140 GW

The NEA said China’s cumulative installed solar capacity hit 750 GW by August 2024, with 139.99 GW added in the first eight months of 2024, including 16.46 GW in August alone. Total power generation from all energy sources reached 3.13 TW, up 14% year on year. Wind capacity grew by 19.9% from the preceding year to 470 GW.

Tongwei said it has signed a technology cooperation contract with Scenergy to develop stack-gate technology and establish mass production plans in Chengdu, Sichuan province. The agreement builds on a strategic pact signed in August with Scenergy and Jingsheng Mechanical & Electrical (JSG) to advance the commercialization of stack-gate technology. The partners aim to expedite the transition from pilot production to industrial-scale manufacturing while clarifying each company's rights and obligations in the development process.

JinkoSolar said it has delivered the first batch of its 340 MWh liquid-cooled energy storage system, SunTera G2, for a project with Jiangsu-based Sunrev. The 5 MWh system features Jinko's latest 314Ah battery cells and a leading liquid thermal management system. With a round-trip efficiency of 94% and a cycle life of 8,000 to 10,000 cycles, the company claimed it ensures high performance and economic viability throughout its lifespan.

Solargiga Energy Holdings said it recorded a loss of CNY 101.1 million ($14.4 million) for the first half of 2024, down from a profit of CNY 99.9 million a year earlier. Revenue fell 51.2% to CNY 1.69 billion, due to declining module prices due to overcapacity and intense competition. It said that its total production capacity stood at 9.8 GW as of June 30.