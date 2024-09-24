Saudi Arabia launches 3 GW solar tender

SPPC has launched the sixth round of the Saudi Arabian government's National Renewable Energy Program (NREP). It has issued an RFQ in relation to 3 GW of solar capacity across four projects.
One facility will have a capacity of 1.4 GW (AC) near Hima in Najran province, in addition to a second 600 MW (AC) plant near Ad Darb, Jizan province. SPPC is also seeking to assign a 600 MW (AC) project planned in Jazan and a 400 MW (AC) project near Al Sufun, Hail province.
The selected developers must develop and build the facilities on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis. They have until Oct. 15 to pre-qualify for the tender.
In February, SPPC revealed the selected bidders for the fifth round of the scheme, which aims to allocate 3.7 GW across four projects.
The tendered PV plants include the 2 GW (AC) Al Sadawi plant in eastern Saudi Arabia, the 1 GW (AC) Al Masa’a project in northern Hail province, the 400 MW (AC) Al Henakiyah 2 plant in western Madinah province, and the 300 MW (AC) Rabigh 2 array in western Makkah province.
