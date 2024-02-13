Saudi Arabia reveals bidders for 3.7 GW solar tender

Saudi Power Procurement Co. (SPPC) announced this week the selected bidders for the final phase of the fifth round of the Saudi Arabian government's National Renewable Energy Program (NREP).

The document published by SPPC comprises a list of “managing and technical members” as well as a list of “managing members.”

The first list includes:

The second list comprises:

The tendered PV plants include the 2 GW (AC) Al Sadawi plant located in the country’s east and the 1 GW (AC) Al Masa’a project located in northern Hail province. It also includes the 400 MW (AC) Al Henakiyah 2 plant located in western Madinah province and the 300 MW (AC) Rabigh 2 array located in western Makkah province.

Projects will be overseen by SPPC – the government-owned entity tasked with procuring electricity from independent power producers – which will be responsible for the predevelopment, tendering and subsequent offtaking of energy.

