Synertics launches PPA evaluation tool for buyers, sellers

Synertics, a consulting and pricing research publisher based in Germany, has launched a new online tool for tracking, pricing and evaluating renewable energy power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Targeted at both buyers and suppliers of renewable energy, it offers “transparent and comprehensive” price breakdowns and revenue risk analysis support to evaluate PPAs and define hedging strategies. Users can identify both risks and opportunities common during PPA transactions, according to Synertics’ chief executive officer and founder, Manuel Pessanha.

“The tool provides a user-friendly view on electricity market movements and the respective impact on individual assets as well as portfolios. The focus is mostly directed at the de-risking of revenue streams while enhancing the value of individual assets as well as portfolios,” Pessanha told pv magazine, adding that the PPA pricing for solar, hydro and wind projects, along with the risk models, and potential revenue stream data, is updated frequently. “Integrated solar irradiation and wind speed data enable further strategizing.”

The platform takes into account information about the type of technology, the location, marketing structure of the PPA, expected production profiles, and the development of electricity prices. Access is sold via subscription.

Users can make PPA price comparisons based on individual PPA structures, electricity market movements, asset-specific technology, and location-based production characteristics. It is possible to compare and evaluate PPA offers and calculate capture prices for user-defined periods. It supports grid curtailment risk analysis based on things like the downward re-dispatch measures undertaken by Transmission System Operators (TSOs).

Customers can also to identify additional potential revenue streams through the participation in ancillary services market, according to Pessanha, as well as define strategies for negative pricing situations.

Founded in 2020, Synertics has conducted PPA structuring mandates for large-scale solar PV projects. In the last year, it had solar PV project mandates located in Greece, Romania, Ukraine, Spain, Portugal, and Canada. It also published PPA pricing studies for Czechia, Ukraine, Spain and Portugal.