Perovskia Solar raises $2.36 million, secures 10 IoT clients

Perovskia Solar has completed a seed funding round and secured 10 Internet of Things (IoT) companies as clients. The company designs custom-made solar cells for devices like keyboards and smartwatches that can generate electricity indoors.

Printed cell from Perovskia Solar

Image: Perovskia Solar

Perovskia Solar, a startup specializing in custom-made solar cells for various electronic devices, has raised over CHF 2 million ($2.36 million) in seed funding. The Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (Empa), which the company spun off from, announced the funding round's closure.

“The spinoff company has launched the first perovskite solar cells on the market that can be used in smartwatches, keyboards, and the like,” said Empa. “Conventional silicon solar cells are complex and expensive to produce on a customized basis and are inefficient in poor lighting conditions. Perovskia Solar can print innovative perovskite solar cells of any size at a low cost. With their high efficiency, they can power almost any indoor electronic device in bright home and office lighting.”

Perovskia Solar announced it has secured orders from over ten leading companies in the IoT sector. The company plans to produce one million perovskite elements annually at its Swiss factory.

The custom cells reportedly generate more than 80uW/cm² at 1,000 lux.

“Reaching more than 10 years of lifespan, our technology promises durable, scalable, and cost-effective energy harvesting solutions, revolutionizing the IoT and consumer electronics market,” said Empa.

