Perovskia Solar raises $2.36 million, secures 10 IoT clients

Perovskia Solar, a startup specializing in custom-made solar cells for various electronic devices, has raised over CHF 2 million ($2.36 million) in seed funding. The Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (Empa), which the company spun off from, announced the funding round's closure.
“The spinoff company has launched the first perovskite solar cells on the market that can be used in smartwatches, keyboards, and the like,” said Empa. “Conventional silicon solar cells are complex and expensive to produce on a customized basis and are inefficient in poor lighting conditions. Perovskia Solar can print innovative perovskite solar cells of any size at a low cost. With their high efficiency, they can power almost any indoor electronic device in bright home and office lighting.”
Perovskia Solar announced it has secured orders from over ten leading companies in the IoT sector. The company plans to produce one million perovskite elements annually at its Swiss factory.
The custom cells reportedly generate more than 80uW/cm² at 1,000 lux.
“Reaching more than 10 years of lifespan, our technology promises durable, scalable, and cost-effective energy harvesting solutions, revolutionizing the IoT and consumer electronics market,” said Empa.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.