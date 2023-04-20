Oil company commissions 100 MW solar plant in Argentina

From pv magazine LatAm
Argentinean oil and gas supplier YPF Luz has inaugurated a 100 MW solar power plant near the town of Bella Vista, in the northern Argentinean province of San Juan, northern Argentina. The Zonda PV facility is the first phase of a 300 MW solar project that will be finalized at an unspecified later stage.
YPF Luz has invested around $90 million in the 100 MW plant. Part of this sum – $63.9 million – was raised by issuing a green bond. Construction began in February 2022. The Zonda plant has a capacity factor of 36%, with 170,880 bifacial panels installed across 200 hectares.
Popular content
The solar plant has already secured approval from Cammesa, the company that manages the country’s wholesale electricity market. It said it can begin operating the first 30 MW and “the last stages of commissioning are being completed so that it will soon begin to operate at 100%.”
The 300 MW project was selected by the national government in the first round of the RenovAr program. It was financed with funds from the Export-Import Bank of China, and a $210 million bond issued by the province of Jujuy, where it is located. Jemse owns an 80% stake in the project, with the remaining 20% split between Power China, Shanghai Electric, and Talesun.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.