LG Chem develops material capable of suppressing thermal runaway in batteries

LG Chem has announced that its Platform Technology R&D team has developed a temperature-responsive Safety Reinforced Layer (SRL), a material which is described as capable of surpressing thermal runaway. The material was analyzed in collaboration with researchers from Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH) in South Korea, while the safety verification was conducted in partnership with LG Energy Solution.

Image: LG Chem

Thermal runaway has plagued the lithium-ion battery industry since its inception. While measures to mitigate safety risks have been advanced along the way, reaching a very high point today, “thermal events” – which generate gas and can potentially escalate to full combustion – have not been rooted out for good.

Now, South Korea’s LG Chem claims to have found a solution to this long-standing issue. The conglomerate announced on Tuesday that its Platform Technology R&D team has developed a temperature-responsive Safety Reinforced Layer (SRL), a material which it describes as capable of suppressing thermal runaway.

It revealed that SRL is a composite material that changes its electrical resistance based on temperature, acting as a “fuse” that blocks the flow of electricity in the early stages of overheating.

