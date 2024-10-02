LG Chem develops material capable of suppressing thermal runaway in batteries

From ESS News

Thermal runaway has plagued the lithium-ion battery industry since its inception. While measures to mitigate safety risks have been advanced along the way, reaching a very high point today, “thermal events” – which generate gas and can potentially escalate to full combustion – have not been rooted out for good.

Now, South Korea’s LG Chem claims to have found a solution to this long-standing issue. The conglomerate announced on Tuesday that its Platform Technology R&D team has developed a temperature-responsive Safety Reinforced Layer (SRL), a material which it describes as capable of suppressing thermal runaway.

It revealed that SRL is a composite material that changes its electrical resistance based on temperature, acting as a “fuse” that blocks the flow of electricity in the early stages of overheating.

