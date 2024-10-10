MCPV moves forward with 4 GW solar cell factory in the Netherlands

MCPV, a Netherlands based cell manufacturer, has secured €4.2 million ($4.6 million) of Dutch government support for a 4 GW solar cell plant to be built in the town of Veendam. It has also obtained electricity supply commitments for initial production lines and future expansion.

A rendering of the factory

Image: MCPV

MCPV has signed €4.2 million of financing agreements with the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Province of Groningen, and the Investment and Development Agency for the Northern Netherlands.

The company said the new funds will enable it to “kick-start” implementation of a 4 GW cell factory to be built in Veendam, in the northeastern part of the country.

The company has also signed an agreement with Enexis, a Dutch distribution electricity network operator, for sufficient grid capacity for the manufacturing facility's initial and future expansion.

“On the back of close public-private cooperation, reflected in the approval in 2023 of the significant funding under the National Growth Fund, the MCPV team has further strengthened the company’s position by hitting key project and financial milestones, enabling the kickstart of its implementation phase,” MCPV CEO Marc Rechter said în a statement.

In previous announcements, MCPV had revealed plans for a 3 GW cell factory. The facility is expected to produce solar panels using an unspecified heterojunction cell technology with an efficiency of up to 26.5%. MCPV also plans to produce tandem perovskite-silicon solar modules at the facility in the future, with cell efficiencies exceeding 30%.

