California crosses 10 GW utility-battery storage threshold

CAISO set a new peak battery discharge record of 8.3 GW on October 9, as the state’s future EIA energy storage queue holds 177 GW of capacity, with 1.9 GW expected added through the end of the year.

Image: Sungrow

Share

From ESS News

The California Independent System Operator (CAISO), which manages about 80% of California’s electricity, has connected 10.219 GW of utility-scale energy storage to its managed power grid as of the first day of October this year.

The data was released as part of the ISO’s Key Statistics report for September 2024. The 10.2 GW value was a 0.9 GW increase from August’s 9.3 GW on the grid, and a greater than 3 GW jump from the 7.1 GW that was connected as of the state of 2024.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Longi introduces 665 W HPBC photovoltaic modules
11 October 2024 The Chinese PV manufacturer said its new module series has a power conversion efficiency of up to 24.8% and temperature coefficient is -0.26% per C.