Kaco launches new hybrid inverters for residential applications

German inverter manufacturer Kaco New Energy has launched new hybrid inverters for residential and small commercial rooftop PV systems.

The new Blueplanet hybrid 6.0 NH3 – 12.0 NH3 product range includes four different versions with outputs of 6 kW, 8 kW, 10 kW, and 12 kW.

“The inverters are compatible with batteries from well-known manufacturers,” the company said in a statement. “The inverters are capable of emergency power supply and form a self-sufficient stand-alone grid in the event of power failures, reliably supplying consumers from the battery and the photovoltaic generator. Their ability to supply high loads from the battery at full rated power sets them apart from conventional devices.”

The new products have PV DC input of 9 W, 12 W, 15 W, and 18 W, respectively. On the DC side, each model has one maximum power point (MPP) string, with either two or three MPP inputs. The MPP range is set at 150 V to 950 V, while the max short circuit current is between 24 A and 30 A.

The smallest device has an efficiency of 97.81% and a European efficiency rating of 95.47%, while the largest device has an efficiency of 98.19% and a European efficiency rating of 96.55%.

All of the devices measure 545 mm x 530 mm x 230 mm, while their weight ranges from 26.5 kg to 28.5 kg.

All the inverters are equipped with IP66 protection and cooling based on natural convection. They can be used in projects at altitudes of up to 3,000 meters and with ambient operating temperatures ranging from -25 C to 60 C.

The inverter uses a home energy management system that reportedly maximizes self-consumption.

“The system creates grid-parallel islands. The load on the power grid is thus reduced, especially when the system is used in conjunction with the HEMS from Consolinno in our customized Blueplanet edition. This is the best way to consume self-generated energy smartly and efficiently, directly on site. That’s the energy transition in action,” said Hamza al-Bazaz, Product Lifecycle Manager at KACO New Energy.