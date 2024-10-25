Trina Solar supplies more than 1 GW of panels for project in China

Trina Solar said it has delivered more than 1 GW of its Vertex N 720W series modules to the Jinsha River solar installation in China.

“This project has now entered a critical phase of construction, with module installation expected to be completed by the end of the year,” the company said. “Vertex N 720W series modules, renowned for ultra-high power and exceptional reliability, play a crucial role in supporting a high-altitude project, ensuring the consistent delivery of green energy.”

The project is situated at an altitude of up to 4,800 meters and is set to generate power of about 5.1 TWh of electricity per year. The Vertex N 720W series modules use n-type i-TOPCon technology and purportedly offer low degradation, high efficiency, and enhanced energy yield.

“The challenging conditions of the plateau, with its harsh climate and environment, require PV modules to deliver exceptional power generation performance and reliability,” the company said. “It is due to save about 1.67 million tons of standard coal a year and reduce CO2 emissions by 3.74 million tons yearly.”