Construction begins on 200 MW solar project in Argentina

Chilean renewables developer Verano Energy has broken ground on a 200 MW solar project in Mendoza, western Argentina. The project is due for completion before the end of 2025.

According to an update posted on LinkedIn, Verano Energy fully developed the project, carrying out all registrations, environmental impact assessments, and electrical studies.

The company said it has partnered with a “leading renewable energy company” to secure grid connection. It said the project is ideally located due to the area's high radiation, optimal terrain conditions, easy accessibility, and its proximity to a substation.

Figures from Argentina’s state-owned electricity market operator show that the country had surpassed 1.3 GW of cumulative solar capacity at the end of 2023.

Major solar projects announced in the country this year include a 305 MW to be developed by Argentine energy company YPF Luz and two projects totaling 273 MW, led by Argentine power company Genneia.